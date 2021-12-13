Two Greece schools close Monday due to power outages

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Still without power, two schools in the Greece Central School District will close Monday due to widespread outages caused by battering winds that hit the Rochester region Saturday.

District officials say Greece Olympia School and Autumn Lane Elementary School remain without power and therefore, will be closed Monday. District officials say all other Greece schools will be open as normal Monday.

Residents across the region are still feeling the impact of Saturday’s High Wind Warnings, responsible for cutting power to more than 40,000 residencies in the area.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, nearly 8,000 RG&E customers remained without power.