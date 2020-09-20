Two Greece Arcadia students test positive for COVID-19

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Two students at Greece Arcadia High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The Greece Central School District confirmed the news on Sunday.

GCSD and the Monroe County Department of Public Health are working together to contact trace and identify close contacts of the two students.



The school district said it is not necessary to take action unless you are personally notified by the DOH. Greece Central’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols are sound and there is no need to cancel school. In-person instruction will continue as scheduled on Monday.

GCSD released the following statement:



“Please continue to monitor your child each day for symptoms of COVID-19 which could include fever loss of taste or smell, headache, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, congestion, nausea or diarrhea. If your child develops COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your child’s healthcare provider as soon as possible.

Please also contact the school nurse if your child tests positive for COVID-19 and refrain from sharing information about positive cases on social media.



We are committed to providing our staff and students with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID-19 prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect our students, staff members, and families.”