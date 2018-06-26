Two found guilty of murder for body found on Dayton St.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Genesis Colon-Lopez and Alvin Hancock

A man and woman have been convicted of murder by a jury for the death of a man in Rochester.

In May 2017, the body of Moran Wilson was found on Dayton Street. Prosecutors say Wilson had been kidnapped, beaten and suffocated.

In the coming weeks, four people, including Genesis Colon and Alvin Hancock, were charged in the case.

Tuesday, Colon and Hancock were found guilty. They now face 25 years to life in prison.

It's not clear where cases for the other two suspects stand.