ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two firefighters were injured while responding to a call on Lorenzo Street in Rochester.

The call came in around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. One occupant made it out safely, but misinformation sent firefighters in aggressively looking for others when no one else was in the home.

One firefighter suffered an eye injury. Another suffered second degree burns to the face and knee. Both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.