Two die after Sodus motorcycle crash

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double-fatal motor vehicle crash that took place late Friday evening in the town of Sodus.

Deputies say the crash took place on Buerman Road shortly after 11:30 p.m.

According to deputies, Theodore Cole and Kim Chavous were operating a motorcycle when they collided with an oncoming vehicle causing them to be ejected.

Chavous as pronounced deceased at the scene. Mercy Flight was called to transport Cole to Strong Memorial Hospital. Cole was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Medic 81, Medic 82, Medic 83, the Sodus Fire Department and East Williamson Fire Department assisted the WCSO at the scene.