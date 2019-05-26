Two dead, three injured in crash outside Albany

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WTEN-TV) - Two people are dead and 3 others have been taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries after a crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Ushers Road in Clifton Park.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

All five victims were in the vehicle that was hit.

State Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on State Route 9 left its lane of travel, and struck another vehicle that had been traveling east on Ushers Road and was stopped for the traffic light at the intersection.

The driver of the southbound vehicle is in custody and State Police said charges are pending.