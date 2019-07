GATES, NY (WROC) — The Gates Police Department says two young children are in critical condition after being hit by a car near the Lyell Avenue Wegmans.

According to Chief James VanBrederode, a car left the road and hit the two children who were in a red wagon. The crash happened at Lyell Avenue and Rossmore Street.

The children were rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where they are being treated.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and we are expecting an update from the police chief shortly.