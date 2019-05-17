Two cases of mumps reported in Livingston Co.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY (WROC) -- The Livingston County Department of Health has reported two cases of mumps found in the county.

Officials did not provide further information on exactly where in the county the cases were reported. However, they are warning the public about the cases.

The symptoms for the virus include a low-grade fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and loss of appetite. The disease can be spread through the air.

If you have been exposed to the disease, doctors recommend you stay home. It can take 16 to 18 days after exposure for symptoms to appear.

County officials urge anyone who is unsure of their vaccination history to contact their health provider.