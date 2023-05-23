ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A married couple was found dead inside their Clarkson home Monday afternoon, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office saying it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies said that a coworker called 911 and requested a welfare check for the couple. When MCSO arrived to the home on Sweden Walker Road, they said they found the couple dead in the garage.

Investigators said that it appears to be a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the community. The names will not be released, but MCSO confirmed that the couple was in their 50s.

Deputies and investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.