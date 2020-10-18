Two arrested during rally for Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police arrested two women on Saturday evening after a rally calling for justice for Daniel Prude. The rally briefly closed down I-490 in the eastbound lane by Wilder Street.

New York State Police say 28-year-old Alyssa Sadwick of Rochester and 21-year-old Kennedy Parks of Fairport are facing multiple charges including disorderly conduct.

Officials said Sadwick and Parks were taken to State Police Headquarters for processing.

The Rochester Police Department said the interstate reopened at around 7:20 p.m.