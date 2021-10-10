Two arrested after police chase in Ontario County

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Two Rochester residents were arrested Saturday afternoon after a police chase that started in Bristol on Johnson Hill Road and ended in Victor on Route 96. Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were responding to reports of a burglary and say 41-year-old Joseph Whitney was driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck when he accelerated and fled from deputies. Deputies say Whitney’s passenger at the time was 57-year-old Melinda Kress.

Deputies say that while attempting to evade them, the suspect vehicle went into a soybean field on Brace Road in East Bloomfield, causing extensive damage.

“The suspect vehicle did blow a tire in this field which slowed their speed once they reentered the highway,” deputies said. “They continued up Route 444 and onto Route 96 before going off the road and losing control of the vehicle in the Railside parking lot.”

Deputies say Whitney was not injured. Kress said the experienced head pain. Victor-Farmington Ambulance transported Kress to FF Thompson Hospital where Kress was treated and released.

Deputies say a sheriff’s K9 was injured during the pursuit. The dog was treated and released from a veterinary hopsital.

Deputies searched the vehicles and found stolen long guns, hand gun and tools.

According to deputies, Whitney is suspected in multiple burglaries across Ontario County and beyond over the last several months where firearms and tools were being stolen.

Whitney and Kress were taken to the Ontario County Jail to await CAP arraignment.

Victor Fire assisted at the scene where the suspects lost control. The NYSP assisted deputies in the pursuit.