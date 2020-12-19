Two arrested after fatal shooting on Clairmount Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has made an arrest after a monthlong investigation after a 21-year-old woman was fatally shot on Claimount Street the evening of November 19.

Officers say the victim, Chyra Floyd succumbed to her injuries at Rochester General Hospital that evening.

The Major Crimes Unit investigators arrested 20-year-old Airianna Judkins, of Greece, after she turned herself in. Judkins was charged her with manslaughter in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree on Friday.

The RPD said at the time of the shooting Judkins was the back seat passenger in the vehicle occupied by both Floyd and 21-year-old Rayshawn Brumfield from Rochester. All three individuals are friends.

According to the RPD, there was an exchange of gunfire between their vehicle and a 2nd vehicle, and during the gunfire, Judkins fired and struck Floyd who was in the front seat, ultimately causing her death.

During the exchange of gunfire, Brumfield was firing a second handgun out the back window of the vehicle, investigators said.

As a result of Brumfield’s actions, Brumfield was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Judkins and Brumfield were arraigned in Rochester City Court on Saturday morning.

Officers say Brumfield has been in the Monroe County Jail since November 24 on different criminal possession of a weapon charges and reckless endangerment charges stemming from an incident that took place on Chili Avenue in July.

During that incident, multiple gunshots were fired and four people were shot.

At the time of the July shooting on Chili Avenue, Brumfield was on parole.

In addition, Brumfield was arrested in June for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and was out of custody on those charges when the Chili Avenue shooting took place. Those charges are also still pending in Monroe County Court.