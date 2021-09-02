Two arrested after drug investigation, police chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men were arrested after a drug investigation and police chase in the city.

According to prosecutors, police found 8 kilograms of cocaine worth between $500,000 and $800,000 in a package sent from Puerto Rico to Brian Cintron, 37, on Waverly Place. Investigators replaced the cocaine with “sham,” and an undercover officer dressed as a mail carrier to deliver it.

Prosecutors say Cintron took the package and left the home a short time later in a vehicle driven by Junior Gallardo-Ortiz, 35. They say Gallardo-Ortiz had been driving around the area for at least an hour before the package was delivered.

Police tailed the vehicle. They say it began speeding, crossing double yellow lines, running red lights, and passing stop signs. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, then spotted it a short time later with a flat tire. Prosecutors say the suspects began speeding again, crashing into a police car.

Cintron and Gallardo-Ortiz were arrested at the scene.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows Cintron attempting to throw the package into a dumpster, leaving it behind the dumpster when it wouldn’t fit.

Cintron and Gallardo-Ortiz were charged with conspiring and attempting to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. They face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a potential $10,000,000 fine.