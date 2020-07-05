Turnout at beaches grows throughout Independence Day, safety guidelines in place

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police are boosting their presence at beaches this weekend, as families come to cookout and celebrate the holiday weekend. They said they have several factors on their radar, and want everyone to feel safe.

The turnout at both Ontario Beach Park and Durand Eastman Park grew on Independence Day as the day unfolded. People were staying within their families, staying six feet from other parties and had masks at the ready whenever there was close contact with strangers.

Robert Greeley and his family were having a picnic at Durand Eastman Park, on the grass lot area. They had masks at the ready for any close-contact outside their family circle.

“We only come here, my family’s house, we don’t go anywhere else, to just chill, speak to each other,” said Greeley.

Police said they will be keeping watch at anyone who fails to properly wear a mask when needed and social distance from other families, “Our role is to educate … we have officers going around and educating,” said Nathan Cornell, Captain of Lake Section.

People said they noticed the police presence throughout the day, but it wasn’t too distracting.

“I think it’s a good idea, I know the last few years after holiday parties things happen at night time and there’s a lot of families out here, and I don’t think families want to see that,” said George Maciuska.

George and his family have been at Ontario Beach Park since 8am! He says he wanted to get a good spot for cooking out. Hear what he and others have to say tonight on ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/56fEecYYGC — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 4, 2020

Families coming out today! Still kind of early, I expect the turnout will likely pick up throughout the day. Or not, we’ll see! ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/6AF0cH7pYW — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 4, 2020

As for Durand Eastman Park, The beach area beyond the grass lot is closed due to high lake levels.

But, people were swimming – just one day after a man died trying to rescue three women in a no-swimming zone at Sodus Point.

As for traffic control at Ontario Beach Park this weekend, police said they there is no specific time people can expect access to be shut off at the beach, but if it’s needed, it will likely happen between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

On Saturday Rochester Police tweeted that access to parking lots on Ontario Beak Park were closed off around 8:06 p.m. due to reaching the limit of 50% capacity.