Turkeys distributed at AME church ahead of Gov. Cuomo’s briefing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Soldiers from the National Guard handed out free turkeys to lines outside of the AME Church on Wednesday morning.

The latest was one of many food distribution efforts across the area this week.

New York based organization Hunger Free America released a report outlining the need for food pantries and food donations is up because of the pandemic.

Data shows more than 50 million Americans will have experience food insecurity in 2020, up from around 35 million before the pandemic.

“At every one of these places, the line of people and the line of cars has stretched longer and farther than ever before in the history of these food banks.” State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said.” New York is not alone. One in five parents do not have enough to feed their kids and one in four houses is food insecure so we are in the middle of a crisis.”

Hunger Free America also surveyed nearly 1,000 people during the pandemic and a majority said they favor an increase in minimum wage and SNAP funding.