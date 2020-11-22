Turkey drive for veterans, first responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The economy and pandemic have many Americans experiencing food insecurity and with Thanksgiving on its way, the need is greater than ever. Veterans in Rochester were given a hand with Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of the Veterans Outreach Center.

The VOC along with the Rochester Amerks held a drive-thru turkey drive on Saturday. They collected turkeys and groceries for military families in the Greater Rochester area. The donated food is also going to first responders.

Everyone who donated got a pair of Amerks digital ticket vouchers for future games. Organizers said it’s the least they could do this holiday season.

“It’s an opportunity to make sure them and their families are getting fed through the holidays,” Jody Gage said. “It’s the least we can do. They sacrificed themselves for their community and their country. And it’s a nice way to give back.”