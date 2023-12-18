ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Snow is on the way for Rochester. The city will be blanketed on Tuesday morning with what could be the biggest single-day snowfall this season.

Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Yates and Ontario counties are all under a Winter Weather Advisory. It starts Monday night and last until Tuesday at 10AM.

Rochester has 6.7 inches of snow on the season, with about half of that total falling in December. We are around a foot below average for this time of year. But, just before the start of the winter season, snow is on the way.

TIMING

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow will make its way to the Rochester area around 9PM on Monday. Although it will start snowing around this time, it will not start to accumulate until after midnight. Temperatures stay above freezing as the snow first starts to fall, but continue to fall as the night progresses.

TUESDAY MORNING: Snow will start to stick as temperatures reach the freezing point around midnight/1AM. Snow will accumulate throughout the morning commute and then tapers off as the sun begins to rise.

In Rochester and its surrounding areas, we could see between 3-4 inches, with some areas nearing 5 inches. The 3-5 inch snowfall expands out west to Niagara Falls and Buffalo and east to Wolcott and Oswego. Highest snow accumulations could be seen in parts of Wyoming county, where they could see 5-8 inches of snow. Heading east of Wyoming county, most of Yates, Ontario and Livingston counties will see the least accumulated snow totals, only ranging between 1-3 inches.

IMPACTS

Expect a slow and slushy morning commute. The plows will be out, keeping most of the main roads relatively clear. Side and back roads may not be as clear, so just take it slow driving on those roads. Make sure to bundle up as it will be a chilly day with temperatures just falling short of the freezing mark. It is always a good idea to leave a few extra minutes earlier to allow for a slower commute.