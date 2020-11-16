TSA uses new tech for ID screening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The TSA checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport has new technology to improve screening times.

The state-of-the-art technology confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification and confirms their flight information in near real time.

Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass. A unit reads drivers licenses, passports and other forms of ID.

The system will not accept licenses starting next October if it is not a real ID.