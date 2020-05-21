TSA prepared for summer travelers with updated security procedures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Transportation Security Administration announced updated security procedures for travelers since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Travelers are now encouraged to keep their boarding passes themselves to scan, place food in separate, clear bag for screening and social distance as much as possible.

Travelers who have not flown since the pandemic are also likely to notice some other changes. They include:

Reduced security lane usage due to the reduction in passenger volume.

All TSA officers at checkpoints wearing masks and gloves.

TSA officers optionally wearing eye protection and clear plastic face shields at some locations.

TSA officers will continue the practice of changing gloves after each pat-down.

Plastic shielding installed at many travel document checking podiums, divest, bag search and drop off locations.

TSA officers practicing social distancing.

Routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces in the screening checkpoint area.

“In the interest of TSA frontline workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our screening processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “We continue to evaluate our security measures with an eye towards making smart, timely decisions benefiting health and safety, as well as the traveler experience.”

