TSA finds loaded handgun in carry-on bag at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman faces federal fines, after Transportation Security Administration said they found a loaded handgun in her bag at the airport.

According to the TSA, the woman had the handgun in her carry-on bag at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport Saturday. It was loaded with six bullets.

The woman allegedly told security staff she had the gun in her bag for work, and forgot about it.

“If you own a firearm, you should know where it is at all times,” said Bart Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Forgetting that you have a loaded gun with you is no excuse.”

The weapon was confiscated, and the woman faces federal fines.

The TSA says guns cause significant delays at airport checkpoints, because when a gun is found, the line is held up until police can resolve the situation. Travelers are allowed to pack guns in checked baggage, as long as they are unloaded, packed in a hard case, packed separately from ammunition, and declared at the ticket counter.