Tru Yoga relocating to former Mise en Place space in South Wedge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tru Yoga is moving, but not very far.
The South Wedge-based yoga studio is moving just across the street to the corner of South Avenue and Gregory to occupy the space formerly held by Mise en Place — a space that has been vacant since January, 2018.
The Tru Yoga website says it’s moving in October, as does a sign on their new location, but no exact grand opening date is given, and no word yet about how the transition will affect the business’s current operations.
The post on the website also says there will be no increase in monthly membership rates either, and adds that members should “get excited for a larger space for more yoga and community events!”