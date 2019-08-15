Tru Yoga relocating to former Mise en Place space in South Wedge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tru Yoga is moving, but not very far.

The South Wedge-based yoga studio is moving just across the street to the corner of South Avenue and Gregory to occupy the space formerly held by Mise en Place — a space that has been vacant since January, 2018.

The Tru Yoga website says it’s moving in October, as does a sign on their new location, but no exact grand opening date is given, and no word yet about how the transition will affect the business’s current operations.

A sign on the window of the storefront at the corner of South Avenue and Gregory Street in Rochester’s historic South Wedge neighborhood. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

The post on the website also says there will be no increase in monthly membership rates either, and adds that members should “get excited for a larger space for more yoga and community events!”