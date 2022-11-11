ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kodak’s Performing Arts Center is being turned into a circus of sorts this weekend.

The Los Angeles based “Troupe Vertigo” will put on a mix of circus, dance, and theater to the music of conductor and composer Jeff Tyzik, which is being performed by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

“It’s quite a challenge to be able to stage and create shows with the incredible sonic symphonic compositions,” said Troupe Vertigo Artistic Director Aloysia Gavre. “It’s a big feat of composition because just what the musicians are doing is enough, you don’t need much more than that so we have to really up our game and make sure that the artistry and the mastery of what we’re doing matches them.”

Saturday’s performance starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $24 for adults, $12 for children, and are available right here or at the door.