Troopers: Stafford man pointed laser at military helicopter
STAAFFORD, NY (WROC) - A Stafford man is facing charges after troopers say he pointed a laser at a military helicopter.
Kevin Pietrzykowski, age 63, is charged with directing a laser at an aircraft.
State police say he was arrested following a report by the National Guard Air Wing via the Rochester Airport Air Traffic Control Office after a helicopter reported being directed by a laser during night training.
After a patrol by troopers, investigators arrested Pietrzykowski on Clinton Street Road in Stafford.
He was issued an appearance ticket for the crime.
More Stories
-
The proposed school tax break for veterans in the Gates-Chili…
-
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle and fan favorite Kyle Williams will…
-
Local job seekers have a new way of connecting with employers in the…