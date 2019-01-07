Troopers: Stafford man pointed laser at military helicopter

STAAFFORD, NY (WROC) - A Stafford man is facing charges after troopers say he pointed a laser at a military helicopter.

Kevin Pietrzykowski, age 63, is charged with directing a laser at an aircraft.

State police say he was arrested following a report by the National Guard Air Wing via the Rochester Airport Air Traffic Control Office after a helicopter reported being directed by a laser during night training.

After a patrol by troopers, investigators arrested Pietrzykowski on Clinton Street Road in Stafford.

He was issued an appearance ticket for the crime.