Troopers ID woman killed in 390S crash

GREECE, NY (WROC) - Troopers have identified the woman killed in the crash on Route 390 South near 104.

State police say 25-year-old Shelby Tilson was driving the vehicle that slammed into a broken down box truck on 390 around 1:45 p.m.

We're told the truck's crew was working to put up cones when the crash happened.

Right now, troopers say the investigation into the crash is continuing.

Thursday, News 8 learned at least one witness called in the disabled truck to the 911 dispatch at 1:18. But, troopers still hadn't arrived when the crash occurred.

A state police spokesperson said crews were on the scene of a separate crash prior to this collision.

Here is the story:

Sheri Diliberto was driving home on Route 390 Wednesday evening when she suddenly and swiftly had to change lanes. A box truck was sitting in the right lane on that busy highway.

There was no indication to anybody coming up at 55mph that a truck was stopped," said Diliberto.

The box truck broke down in the right hand lane. The truck's two passengers were not able to move their vehicle off to the side of the road. Drivers who passed by were concerned this could cause an accident... which happened.

"I called 911 at 1:18pm to indicate my concerns," explained Diliberto.

Twenty-two minutes later, around 1:40pm, a car slammed into the back of the disabled truck;

killing the driver, 25 year old Shelby Tilson of Greece.

New York State Trooper Mark O'Donnell says it's unclear if the Tilson had a medical emergency or was distracted - no skid marks were in the road.

"The fact she didn't have her seatbelt on certainly plays a role in it as well," said O'Donnell.

Police; however, did not show up to the scene until moments after the crash; even though a trooper been dispatched to the scene at 1:18pm by the Monroe County 911 Call Center. O'Donnell explains the trooper responsible for that area was at another incident on 390 near the parkway.

The trooper was at an accident scene helping another motorist that was involved in an accident. As soon as he was able to free himself up he was able to help someone else, but he got there a little late. It was a horrible accident," said O'Donnell.

New York State Police add that other troopers were not called in as backup because the 9-1-1 dispatch call was originally about a disabled vehicle and other troopers were preoccupied at that time.

Police say distracted driving may have played a role in Tilson's death.