Trooper Nicholas Clark honored at bridge dedication ceremony

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Trooper Nicholas Clark gathered together on Monday, August 19 to honor Trooper Clark.

The ceremony took place to officially name the Rte 415 bridge over I-86 after Trooper Clark; who was tragically killed in the line of duty in July of 2018.

Clark died from being struck with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun.

Steven Kiley, a former Bradford, a school principal and gunman, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

In a joint statement, Representative Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano said, “Trooper Nicholas Clark was a hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. It is our hope that this action will stand as a lasting tribute and testament to his remarkable life and service. We hope that it will help to express the collective respect of our local community, our entire region, and the State of New York. We envision the ‘Trooper Nicholas F. Clark Memorial Bridge’ as an enduring honor to Trooper Clark, and a reminder to future generations of his meaningful life. The naming of this bridge adjacent to the Trooper Barracks where he was stationed is an important way to ensure that Nick’s service and sacrifice will always be remembered.”

Clark was born and raised in the Canisteo Valley. He graduated from Canisteo-Greenwood High School in 2006 and from Alfred University in 2011. A stellar athlete, he was a New York State high school wrestling champion, and a four-year starter and All-Conference outside linebacker for the Alfred Saxons, where he set school records in tackles and earned a tryout with the Buffalo Bills.

He graduated from the State Police Academy in 2015. Following graduation, he was stationed in Ithaca and Auburn before transferring to the Bath barracks.