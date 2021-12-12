Triple shooting in Rochester leaves one man in critical condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three people were hospitalized after a shooting that occurred overnight Sunday in Rochester in the area of Monroe Avenue and Woodlawn Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department learned that a private vehicle had taken two of the victims to Strong Memorial Hospital and the third victim was taken to Highland Hospital. According to the RPD, the victim who was taken to Highland Hospital was then taken to SMH via ambulance.

Officers say the first two victims are a 29-year-old man from Rochester and a 34-year-old man from Rochester. The victim who was taken to Highland Hospital is a 27-year-old man who’s also a Rochester resident.

According to officers, two of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries while the third victim is listed in critical condition and had to undergo an examination.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.