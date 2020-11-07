Trio arrested for shoplifting at Victor Target

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Thursday for shoplifting at Target in Victor.

Upon arrival, deputies determined 23-year-old Mikayla Campbell of Byron, 23-year-old Mark Knickerbocker of Byron and 30-year-old Kay Dilker of Barre concealed $394.66 worth of merchandise without paying for any of the items.

Deputies arrested the trio and released them on appearance tickets. They will appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested 20-year-old James Byron of Brockport for shoplifting at Von Maur in Eastview Mall.

Deputies said Byron concealed $564 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. Byron was arrested for Petit Larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

Byron is due back in Victor Town Court at a later date.