Trio arrested for shoplifting at Victor Target

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Thursday for shoplifting at Target in Victor.
Upon arrival, deputies determined 23-year-old Mikayla Campbell of Byron, 23-year-old Mark Knickerbocker of Byron and 30-year-old Kay Dilker of Barre concealed $394.66 worth of merchandise without paying for any of the items.
Deputies arrested the trio and released them on appearance tickets. They will appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested 20-year-old James Byron of Brockport for shoplifting at Von Maur in Eastview Mall.
Deputies said Byron concealed $564 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. Byron was arrested for Petit Larceny and released on an appearance ticket.
Byron is due back in Victor Town Court at a later date.