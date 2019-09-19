Trillium Health holds ribbon cutting at new location in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on Science Parkway in Rochester on Wednesday.

The new medical site houses Pathway Pediatrics and the Center for Gynecological Care and Wellness. The new location will focus on practices for women and children by officering affordable health care services.

Trillium Health says they are excited to bring these services to the community.

“I am thrilled that today is here. I walked in a few minutes ago and got choked up with tears of joy to know what Trillium Health can bring to the Rochester community and stand behind all the compassion that our staff brings to work every day and that we are making a difference,” said Trillium President and CEO Andrea Demeo.

There is also a pharmacy on-site. The new location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.