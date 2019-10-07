ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The opioid crisis has left few communities untouched. But Trillium Health is hoping to do its part by adding more safe needle disposal kiosks. It’s an effort to prevent overdoses and reduce viral infections.

Trillium Health say their adding more needle drop off kiosks in the City of Rochester because since it was introduced, they say they’ve seen a big difference.

Since it was launched last year, officials say they’ve seen hundreds of used syringes disposed properly at these kiosks.

“It’s not comfortable to walk through an area and see discarded syringes on the ground. To keep the area safe, we don’t want anyone getting stuck unintentionally. We don’t want individuals reusing or sharing needles either. It’s a public health approach,” said Julie Ritzler-Shelling, Trillium’s Director of Community Health Initiatives.

Trillium Health adding more safe needle disposal kiosks in #Rochester pic.twitter.com/7mIVM31Uzq — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) October 7, 2019

A kiosk placed in one an area known to be a hotspot for drug use last year, the North Clinton Avenue area, has collected around 700 to 800 used needles.

Those against this idea say it’ll fuel people’s addiction. However, Trillium said it’s more about increasing public health and reducing the chances of people getting infectious diseases by using dirty or sharing needles.

“People are working with an a substance they are psychically and psychologically dependent on. They’re going to use substances and it’s not just to get high, its because they don’t want to be sick,” said Ritzler-Shelling. “They’re at that point in the struggle or the addiction that they’re kind of embedded in. I believe the kiosk system is one part of the solution to this problem.”

According to Trillium, with the recent decrease in HIV cases across the state, they’re confident that this outreach will not only keep those numbers low but also reduce the number of drug overdoses in the community.



Kiosk Locations:

Trillium Health 416 Central Avenue

Trillium Health 259 Monroe Avenue

Chester’s Check Cashing 882 N. Clinton Ave.

Advance Auto Zone 1028 N. Clinton Ave.

Geneva Police Department Headquarters Vestibule

And soon to be installed:

Hudson Liquor 1374 Hudson Ave.

Loweke Park 485 Lyell Ave.

