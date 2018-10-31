Trick-or-Treat for those who need it most Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The trick-or-treaters took over across Rochester and for some the treat was the experience.

"We really try to make the hospital as normal a place as possible for kids," Jared Woodhouse, child life specialist at Golisano Children’s Hospital, said.

More than 120 employees lined up to bring the taste of a normal childhood to kids and parents, like Stephanie Rife. Her daughter Olivia has brain cancer. "She was getting sick on Saturday, so she was admitted for some workups," Rife said.

That means trick or treating in the hospital. Even a small part of being a kid can make a world of difference, according to Rife. "When children have cancer, their life is anything but normal, so this gives her a little bit of normalcy."

Just down the road at Mary Cariola Children's Center a parade for the students was the Halloween event.

"The parents are so clever. They're so creative," CEO Karen Zandi said. "Opportunities to meet people, say hello, we all look a little bit different, and figure out who is that?"