Trial for Rochester police officer charged with assault to start Wednesday
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The Rochester police officer charged with using excessive force and unlawfully arresting a Rochester man appeared in court on Monday.
Officer Michael Sippel was indicted for assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors say he attacked Christopher Pate after mistaking him for a wanted suspect.
Monday, Sippel waived his right to jury trial and requested a bench trial instead. That is scheduled to start this Wednesday.
More Stories
-
A team of federal accident investigators is expected to arrive in…
-
Congressman Joe Morelle, a Democrat, is leading an effort to crack…
-
The Monroe County Airport Authority has filed a lawsuit against local…