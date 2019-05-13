Local News

Trial for Rochester police officer charged with assault to start Wednesday

Posted: May 13, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The Rochester police officer charged with using excessive force and unlawfully arresting a Rochester man appeared in court on Monday.

Officer Michael Sippel was indicted for assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say he attacked Christopher Pate after mistaking him for a wanted suspect.

Monday, Sippel waived his right to jury trial and requested a bench trial instead. That is scheduled to start this Wednesday.

