Tremaine Coley sentenced for Lyell Ave homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Monroe County jury sentenced the gunman and his accomplice for the fatal shooting on Lyell Avenue that took place in September 2018.
Tremaine Coley, 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections on Thursday. Coley was sentenced as a mandatory persistent violent offender.
The jury convicted Coley of manslaughter in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of 23-year-old Tasmere Kenard.
The co-defendant, 39-year-old Delvern Duran, was sentenced to 18 years in the New York State Department of Corrections after being convicted of robbery in the first degree.
While Kenard lay dying in the street, the co-defendants robbed him, the report said.
“This trial and investigation took an incredible amount of dedicated and detailed work by the Rochester Police Department and Assistant District Attorneys Bianca D’Angelo and Michael Robertson,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Both defendants played a part in the despicable acts against Tasmere Kenard and will now serve lengthy and appropriate sentences in the New York State Department of Corrections.”
Senior Assistant District Attorneys Bianca D’Angelo and Michael Robertson of the Major Felony Bureau prosecuted this case.
“Today’s sentence reflects the depravity of Tremaine Coley’s deadly actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Bianca D’Angelo. “It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that Tasmere Kenard’s friends and family have resolution with the finality of today’s sentence while continuing to mourn their loved one’s unnecessary death.”
