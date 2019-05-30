Tremaine Coley sentenced for Lyell Ave homicide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Monroe County jury sentenced the gunman and his accomplice for the fatal shooting on Lyell Avenue that took place in September 2018.

Tremaine Coley, 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections on Thursday. Coley was sentenced as a mandatory persistent violent offender.

The jury convicted Coley of manslaughter in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of 23-year-old Tasmere Kenard.

The co-defendant, 39-year-old Delvern Duran, was sentenced to 18 years in the New York State Department of Corrections after being convicted of robbery in the first degree.

While Kenard lay dying in the street, the co-defendants robbed him, the report said.