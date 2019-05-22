Tree service worker killed on the job in Livingston County
MT. MORRIS, NY (WROC-TV) - A tree service worker in Mt. Morris was killed Tuesday after he came in contact with a power line.
According to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty, the man was working with a contract tree company servicing trees in the area of Ridge and Creek Roads in Mt. Morris, when his equipment hit an overhead wire. The man was electrocuted.
The Sheriff's office was notifying the man's family Tuesday. Further details about the accident will be released Wednesday.
