ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department say a vehicle struck a tree then landed against a house overnight Sunday on Glenwood Avenue near Rainier Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, they say the vehicle and the exterior of the house were on fire and that the vehicle’s rear end was leaning on the house with its rear wheels off the ground.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene prior to the fire crew’s arrival. According to the RFD, the first arriving company stretched a hand line and quickly knocked the fire down. The structure suffered fire damage to the front exterior of the house.

There were seven occupants in the house and they were able to make it out of the house safely prior to firefighters’ arrival.

“Injuries of the occupants in the vehicle are unknown at this time due to the fact of them leaving the scene,” officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

Officers with the RPD are investigating the accident and the location of the occupants in the vehicle while the RFD’s Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.