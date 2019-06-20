Treating Hearing Loss: National convention in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) There are 48 million Americans who suffer from hearing loss. Advocates say 80-percent of them do not get help. Starting Thursday, people have a chance to learn more about the problem and the technology used to help.

According to The Hearing Loss Association of America, hearing loss is the third most common physical health concern in older adults behind arthritis and heart disease, but it can impact anyone at any age. Their national convention is in Rochester this week.

Officials say about one in five teens experience some level of hearing loss. Baby boomers are starting to lose hearing from rock concerts they went to during their younger years.

HLAA is urging people to take care of their hearing even if they don’t feel the impact immediately.

“We now know there is evidence of untreated hearing loss can lead to isolation, anxiety, depression, and falls. Now there’s a link to cognitive decline in hearing loss. So treating your hearing loss is very important,” said Barbara Kelly, Executive Director of Hearing Loss Association of America.

A type of technology people could experience at the convention is a hearing loop. People with a T-coil hearing aid will be able to block out a lot of background noise and pick up the signal to hear better.

There’re hearing loops installed at local churches and museums around the Greater Rochester area.

To Learn More: https://www.hearingloss.org/programs-events/convention/