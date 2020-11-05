Travelers can test out of quarantine, could lead to more vacations

ROCHESTER, NY(WROC)— New travel restrictions for those entering into New York will allow people to test out of quarantine.

Travel this year is down according to triple A travel agents, but Governor Cuomo’s new travel restrictions could change that.

“I think it’s going to make people travel. It would make me travel, because I’m working, so I can’t do the14-dayy quarantine. So yes, we have seen a pick up of phone calls since this has been out,” said Tracey Miller, a AAA international Luxury travel agent.

Starting Wednesday, travelers must take a COVID-19 test within three days prior to landing in New York, quarantine for at least three days once here, and do another test on day four after entering the state.

Travelers can end their quarantine if both tests come back negative.

“Prior you had, no matter where you went, you had to quarantine for 14 days. Now Governor Cuomo has made it a little bit better for us,” said Miller.

Travel agents say many people had to cancel vacation plans, leading to a buildup of airline miles, or vacation funds and the new restrictions could push more people to book vacations in the holiday season.

“I’m trying to urge people just don’t sit on that money cause when you do want to go, there might not be any space. So, it’s better for you to actually put something on the books that we can always change but then you are going to be able to go when you want to go,” said Miller.

For more information on the state travel changes, visit the Governor’s website here.