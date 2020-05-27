Travel industry is not expected to fully recover until 2022

As the United States slowly re-opens, travelers are adjusting their vacation plans accordingly. The Rochester Airport has seen a major drop in flights since the pandemic hit. According to airport director Andy Moore, flights went from over 50 per day down to about 10 a day.

The good news is that they are starting to slowly see a bounce back, and Memorial Day travel started to resemble what once was. “We expect to see that continue over the next couple of weeks and moving into the next couple months,” said Moore.

Summer is peak travel season and Moore said the airport has drastically changed how they operate with a 24/7 maintenance and cleaning staff. “The airport is as clean and as sanitized and as disinfected as it’s ever been, ever before.” Some vendors are installing plexiglass between them and the customer. Social distancing is required when boarding and all employees wear masks. It is strongly encouraged for passengers to wear masks.

The Rochester Airport was quiet when I visited today. From over 50 flights/day down to about 10 flights/day, the airport is working to improve public trust in flying. My interview with the director and a travel agent at 6 @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7XHtl9FJxK — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) May 27, 2020

While travel has dropped, so has business for travel agencies. “Our industry is in a really tough time, we’ve had a drop in revenue to virtually zero and negative in some cases.” said Craig Curren, president of the Duprez Group of Travel. Although business is down, he has confidence in a rebound. “There’s certainly going to be a recovery of travel, but we’re not going to be anywhere near pre-COVID19 levels until 2022.”

Curren helps travelers cancel and reshedule travel plans as areas are slowly starting to re-open. Whether or not places do open, though, will not matter as much as confidence in the traveler that they are safe and can avoid the coronavirus. “The highest confidence to travel is in the middle of the country. The least level of confidence to travel is on the two coasts, the East Coast and the West Coast, and on the East Coast, the least confidence is in the Northeast.”

According to Curren, hotels are slowly seeing occupancy increase, sitting at about 20 percent as of late May. Other places that are opening in the next two months are Italy, Iceland, and Spain just to name a few. “The Florida Keys are targeting a June 1 open, carnival cruise lines plans to start August 1st, Brussels Air Service is starting their air services on June 15th.”

Prices will remain low for the next two to three months during a “honeymoon period” according to Curran. Once demand starts to slowly increase, the prices will follow. Many people travelling are looking to socially distance like on boats or private hotels. While vacations have dropped, the desire to travel may be trending in the opposite direction.