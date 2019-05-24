Travel for Memorial Day reaches record highs

AAA Travel predicts nearly 43 million travelers will hit the roads this weekend, the second highest travel volume in the past 19 years.

“You’ll see an increase of traffic, lot of campers, lot of long weekends,” said Kimberly Greene, a domestic agent at AAA Travel’s Penfield office.

There will be 1.5 million more people traveling this weekend than this time last year. There are many factors for choosing destinations, modes of transportation, and routes of travel.

“You will see a lot more people traveling within two to three hours of this area. For many reasons: kids are still in school, [and] with the weather and the cost of the gas,” said Greene.

Experts at AAA said there will be more drivers on the roads this year than in previous years.

The weather forecast for the weekend isn’t ideal but that hasn’t stopped travelers from getting on the road.

“…It’s a little disappointing, but sometimes the weather isn’t exactly what they say it’s gonna be, so I’m hoping maybe it won’t rain as much as it looks like it might,” said Heidi Nark, who was headed to Letchworth Park for Memorial Day Weekend.

“Traffic wasn’t, wasn’t bad. So, all in all, it was a good weekend,” said Linda Burritt, who traveled to Rochester from Wilkes-Barre, PA for her Memorial Day Weekend.

The Seneca Service Station isn’t just for travelers. Gary Sugger spent the day trucking auction cars to an auto dealership in Westfield. For him, more travelers on the road means his job is harder.

“Traffic’s been absolutely horrible today. It’s crazy to be traveling on a Memorial Day weekend to get cars, but, money’s money,” said Sugger. Sugger was hauling cars from Cicero, New York to the dealership he works for in Westfield, New York.

This is just the start of the summer vacation season, and AAA Travel reminds everyone to be safe on the roads.