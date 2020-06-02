1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Collective trauma: Coping with the death of George Floyd and riots

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At a News 8 town hall tonight discussing the death of George Floyd Monday, and the destructive responses over the weekend, a major focus was emotional health pressing ahead, and how to have better dialogue in communities. 

“And then, you face this sort of trauma, and you have to deal with that. And a lot of times, we just keep moving forward,” says DJ Reign of WDKX.

“This is the contributor of the physical, the emotional, psychological and spiritual abuse,” says Pastor Marlow Washington.

After the town hall, News 8 spoke with therapist Kara Juszczak, who found herself checking her own emotions. “My first reaction … is sadness,” says Juszczak. She says a lot of this is collective trauma, and affects us all in various forms. 

“So, as we’re experiencing this large-scale crises, I encourage people of having ways of coming back to basics,” she says.

Juszczak says that includes finding simple joys and gratitude, that can allow us to strike an emotional balance between the hurtful stuff, and the things we allow ourselves to engage in. 

“People are coming together as we do during a crisis, and there’s always efforts to find connections,” she says. She says things like the community clean up Sunday is a perfect example of coming together and focusing on positive emotions. It’s a way to heal. 

“So I would encourage people to think ‘are there big changes happening for me emotionally?” If so, Juszczak says it might be time to check your mental health for trauma, and reach out. But the biggest thing we can do right now? “Listen to each other,” she says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss