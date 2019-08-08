Training at Roberts Wesleyan College aims to spot and prevent violence

NORTH CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Threat assessment training offered through Roberts Wesleyan College aims to stop the kind of violent attacks the country saw in Texas and California.

The college has already worked with many area schools and police departments. They will soon begin training local coaches.

“I think with recent events, they’ve looked to build their training and have looked to us to proved the tools necessary,” said Jen Hoock, an administrative assistant for the Justice and Security Institute.

Created by the Justice and Security Institute at the college, the training is one of kind.

The copyrighted program uses national strategies to teach local communities about targeted violence.

“Took that system that the FBI had created and we designed our own training module. I don’t think anyone else in the country has designed a training module around making prevention a reality,” said Joe Testani, the director of the Justice and Security Institute at Roberts Wesleyan College and a former FBI agent.

Their clients include businesses, schools, and places of worship. There are two types of training. The goal, to teach communities to identify and stop violence before it happens.

“So that when a scenario arises with an employee or a student, that they understand their behaviors, that they know what those behaviors mean, where those behaviors lie on the pathway, and then what actions they can take,” said Testani.

They teach what to look for, how to intervene and create management teams to prevent future violence.

“Its kinda the method, teach a man to fish or give them fish. and so we teach them how to fish and give them to tools to maintain their own safety,” said Hoock.

The threat assessment training was even used at this year’s New York State sheriff’s Association summer conference.

Anyone looking for more information can go here.