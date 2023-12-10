ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Kathy Hochul released the numbers of the year-end results of multiple initiatives designed to keep highway workers and motorists safe as construction throughout the state starts to wrap up as the start of winter approaches. These initiatives include new a new speed enforcement pilot program in work zones, and this is a partnership between state transportation agencies and local and state law enforcement agencies. This will also better protect motorists in disabled vehicles.

Hochul said the legislature worked hard to introduce and pass these essential measures over the last several years, and the initiatives were then implemented with the support and assistance of the state’s partners in organized labor and the contracting industry, whose members also work in dangerous environments for the benefit of all New Yorkers.

Through November 22, Hochul said 133,640 notices of liability were issued to motorists across the state, including 95,861 from work zones controlled by the State Department of Transportation and 37,779 from work zones along the New York State Thruway.

Notices of liability by region were distributed as follows:

Long Island – 41,709

Thruway – 37,779

Rochester/Finger Lakes – 32,578

New York City – 12,330

Albany/Capital Region – 4,616

Binghamton/Southern Tier – 1,200

Syracuse/Central New York – 1,140

Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley – 1,016

Buffalo/Western New York – 849

Hornell/Western Southern Tier – 211

Watertown/North Country – 113

Utica/Mohawk Valley – 99

Hochul said those employed with the New York State Thruway and the State Department of Transportation “encountered motorists driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour through monitored work zones.”

Speeding through highway work zones endangers workers and other motorists and is a common factor in dangerous work zone incidents. Hochul said in April 2023, when construction season officially began across the state, she announced the launch of an Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program at 20 sites operated by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and ten on the New York State Thruway. The Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring pilot program was established by legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul. It’s intended to improve speed limit compliance and slow vehicles down in work zones. More information about the pilot program can be found here.

“New York has zero tolerance for negligent or aggressive behavior that endangers our men and women in labor who work hard every day to keep us moving,” Hochul said. “Work zone speed limits and other restrictions protect highway workers making our roads safer for everyone, and the actions we have taken this year are proving to be effective.”

Fines through the pilot program are issued as follows:

$50 for first violation

$75 for second violation

$100 for third and subsequent violations within 18 months of the first violation

Unpaid fines may result in a vehicle registration hold and drivers will not be able to renew their registrations without first paying their fines.

Owners may contest a violation within 30 days of when they received notice. As required by law, 60 percent of the funds collected by NYSDOT and the Thruway Authority through the program will supplement work zone safety projects. For more information and the full release click here.