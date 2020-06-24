Traffic infraction for driver connected to Canandaigua crash that killed RPD Lt. Aaron Colletti

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 70-year-old Canandaigua man has been issued a citation for his role in a fatal crash involving a 21-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that 44-year-old RPD Lt. Aaron Colletti was riding bikes off-duty with his son on Woolhouse Road in Canandaigua earlier this month when he was struck by a pickup truck, driven by James Miller.

Colletti ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Officials say his son was also struck, but had only minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Miller, who officials say lived nearby on the same road where the crash occurred, was charged Tuesday with failure to use due care to avoid colliding with a bicyclist, a traffic violation, according to police.

Police say their investigation that drugs, alcohol, speed or cell phone use of Miller were not in play during the incident, but that cell phone use by Colletti had not been ruled out.

This is the memorial set up at the crash site where RPD Officer Aaron Colletti was hit and killed last night. Neighbors we talked to say people drive very fast down this road. We’ll have more on @News_8 at 4,5,&6 pic.twitter.com/LLkKa37KQq — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 12, 2020

Miller will answer that charge in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date, officials say.

Colletti is survived by his wife, and four children.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said in a tweet following the incident that Colletti was a “father, a husband, a brother, a man of faith, and a public servant.”