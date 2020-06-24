1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Traffic infraction for driver connected to Canandaigua crash that killed RPD Lt. Aaron Colletti

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 70-year-old Canandaigua man has been issued a citation for his role in a fatal crash involving a 21-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that 44-year-old RPD Lt. Aaron Colletti was riding bikes off-duty with his son on Woolhouse Road in Canandaigua earlier this month when he was struck by a pickup truck, driven by James Miller.

Colletti ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Officials say his son was also struck, but had only minor, non-life threatening injuries.

MORE | Calling hours for longtime RPD veteran Lt. Aaron Colletti

Miller, who officials say lived nearby on the same road where the crash occurred, was charged Tuesday with failure to use due care to avoid colliding with a bicyclist, a traffic violation, according to police.

Police say their investigation that drugs, alcohol, speed or cell phone use of Miller were not in play during the incident, but that cell phone use by Colletti had not been ruled out.

Miller will answer that charge in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date, officials say.

Colletti is survived by his wife, and four children.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said in a tweet following the incident that Colletti was a “father, a husband, a brother, a man of faith, and a public servant.”

