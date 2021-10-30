Traffic changes for Sunday’s Bills game announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department received reports of a car that had gone into the Genesee River at the Charlotte Boat Launch on River Street in Rochester on Friday evening. Firefighters say the call came in when a it was raining heavily, which made the rescue difficult. Upon firefighters' arrival, a frantic woman showed them the vehicle and said she believed two people were still inside the car.

"First arriving firefighters quickly donned personal floatation devices and rescue ropes and went into water," the RFD said. "The crew quickly tied off the sinking car, which kept it from floating out deeper into the river, and attempted to verify if anyone was inside the vehicle by accessing the tailgate and through a sun roof window. However, this preliminary search was limited as the car continued to fill with water and submerge in the dark murky river water. Rescuers knew at least a third to half of the car was unoccupied."