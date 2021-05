*FROST ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT STARTING MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH 8 A.M. SUNDAY FOR ORLEANS, GENESEE, WYOMING AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES.*

Mostly cloudy skies from this morning has kept temperatures in the 40s across the region. As drier air works its way in the sun will break through some of the clouds from west to east, which will help temperatures rise into the mid 50s. The day will be spent mostly dry, but the caveat with the increasing sunshine and lingering moisture from our departing low pressure system off the east coast is that they will create isolated showers to appear mainly south of Rochester early this afternoon. There's a slight possibility some of these showers produce some thunder, but most will dodge this storm chance. We'll keep shower chances open for all through late afternoon, but drier air will completely nudge in by tonight that will help clear out our skies and any shower activity along with it. Keep the umbrella handy just in case you find yourself under one of these pop up showers, but the day will be nowhere near as rainy as we were Friday.