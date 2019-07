HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on the Thruway Tuesday afternoon

According to the Henrietta Fire District, the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it crossed a median, and brushed a few vehicles before rolling over in a swamp off the side of the roadway.

No word of any injuries or cause of the crash at this time.

Details are limited at this time.