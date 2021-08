ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of I-490 East is closed, after a tractor trailer rolled over in the roadway.

Three lanes are closed to traffic along 490 East approaching the Goodman Street exit. One lane is open.

The Rochester Fire Department tweeted about the crash shortly after 3:30 p.m. Cleanup is expected to take until at least 8:00 p.m.

Investigators have not shared any information about the cause of the crash or any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.