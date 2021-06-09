Tractor-trailer crash shuts down intersection in Chili, causes ‘serious’ injuries

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chili Wednesday morning.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say deputies, along with Chili Fire Department and CHS Ambulance, responded to the crash at the intersection of Beaver Road and Chili-Scottsville Road around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say a tractor-trailer was involved in the two-vehicle crash, and they said there are serious injuries. Details on the injuries are limited at this time.

Authorities say the aforementioned intersection is closed, and will remain closed for the next few hours while first responders attend to the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

From this angle it appears the front end of the tractor trailer is resting on the driver side of the SUV possibly were they collided waiting to get update from police pic.twitter.com/8H2DEdVtdU — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 9, 2021

