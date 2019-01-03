Tractor tears down power lines in Richmond
RICHMOND, NY (WROC) - Electric company crews were out working on County Road 40 in the Town of Richmond after a accident pulled down power lines Thursday afternoon.
We're told a tractor on the road caught the lines, breaking some utility poles in the process, around 3:30 p.m.
As a result, officials say the driver of the tractor was stuck in the cab until first responders could free him. Thankfully, we're told the driver was not hurt.
The road will remain closed for an extended period of time, deputies say, as National Grid works to restore power.
