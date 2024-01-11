ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Training Rochester Adults in Construction apprenticeship program celebrated their very first group of graduates on Wednesday.

The first class of this program graduated on Wednesday, January 10 at the Laborers Local 435. The TRACS program is a collaborative effort between Rochester Careers in Construction, Inc., The Urban League of Rochester, the Rochester Building and Construction Trades Council, and the North American Building Trades Union.

Rochester Careers in Construction, Inc., President and CEO, Joseph Morelle Jr. said, “The Rochester community has an unprecedented amount of construction, and filling the demand with well-trained tradespeople has been the priority of all organized unions in our area. TRACS is meeting the need by providing participants with the basic skills needed to enter a union apprenticeship program. Thanks to Trades Futures and the North American Building Trades Union (NABTU), TRACS participants are not only ready for apprenticeships but are on the road to life-changing careers in the construction industry.”

This is an eight-week program that provides graduates with the certifications and resources they need to be preferred candidates for union contractors. The certifications and resources provided include traffic control training, scaffold training, first-aid and CPR training, laptops, and a stipend of $2,400 paid throughout the course.