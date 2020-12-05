Toy Drive brings in hundreds of toys for Golisano Children’s hospital

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)— A toy drive for the Golisano Children’s Hospital is giving hundreds of families a way to have a special gift for their children this holiday season.

The toy drive was organized by a local gym owner and a moving truck packed with toys dropped off the donations Friday morning.

“It definitely exceeded my expectations for sure. It turned out to be quite a significant donation,” said Bradley Williams, owner of Training Grounds in Henrietta.

Williams owns the Training Grounds gym. He along with partner Josue Carruba collected the hundreds of toys from gym clients and bought some with donations.

They’ve previously held food drives and we’re motivated by the need to give back into the holiday season.

“It seemed like the best thing to do was a toy drive. It would be the most fun, that way we cold engage as much of our clients as humanly possible and something that was different than what we’ve already done earlier in the year,” said Josue Carruba, organizer.

“As soon as we started buying shelves, 5,6 tier shelves that were 6 or 7 feet tall and we started buying multiple shelves that is when we were like wow this is huge,” said Carruba.

Around 700 toys like action figures, Hot Wheels, arts/crafts, and educational toys were collected. Parents at Golisano Children’s hospitals can select a toy for their children’s Christmas gift, remaining toys will be used throughout the year for hospitalized children.

Carruba hopes the toy drive gave those in the community a way to give back and that the gifts will help families in the hospital get through the holiday season

“To give anyone and everyone that’s in dire need a little bit of hope a little bit of something to hang on to so they can go throughout the rest of their days knowing that there are people out there that do care and want the best for them,” said Carruba.